Annual "Cop on a Rooftop" set for Friday morning

When grabbing your breakfast and coffee tomorrow morning, you may see some area law enforcement watching from above.
Dunkin' Donuts along with police departments across the state are partnering for the annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser.
The event takes place Friday, August 19 and celebrates inclusion in the community with funds raised going to the Wisconsin Special Olympics.
"Usually you start at 5 a.m. and it takes a couple hours for the coffee to kick in; either way it's a relaxed fun atmosphere," Nate Stetzer, a detective for the Wausau Police Department, said. Stetzer said police will be handing out coupons for donations, and taking donations for Special Olympics."
If you would like to get in on the action or donate to the Special Olympics, you can find a full list of Dunkin' Donuts taking part here.