Annual "Guns 'N Hoses" event is less than a week away

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of law enforcement officials gathered at the Plover Village Hall on Monday to announce the return of Guns 'N Hoses.
Various Portage County police and firefighters will compete in a charity softball game on August 28 at Bukolt Park in Stevens Point.
The goal is to raise funds for veterans in the county community.
Over the years, the event has raised over $130,000 total.
"It is completely free of charge. We ask for a freewill donation, which will help support the various things that our fund is going to this year," Traci Tauferner, event coordinator, said. "Which is the Ageless Aviation Dream Flight. We're also supporting the Portage County Allied Veterans Council Veterans Relief Fund."
They also plan to use donations to build a memorial for local armed forces veterans.
The event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.