Annual walk supports community, raises awareness for suicide

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The annual Walk for Suicide and Mental Health takes place Saturday, an event organizers say is like a warm hug for those who've lost someone to suicide.
Participants will walk about three miles through Marathon Park. There will be silent auctions, raffles, live music and resources for those who may need help.
Organizers say they hope the event helps those who've lost someone to suicide, or those who may be struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts.
"It just seems to make a difference and it seems like the community needs it," Faye Bileddo, the co-chair of the walk, said. "People don't talk about it and I don't think there should be such shame and stigma if you need help, you should be able to get help."
All funds raised at the walk go directly to suicide prevention and mental health efforts in Marathon County.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 10.
Some members of the News 9 team will be walking in honor of our own Neena Pacholke.