Antigo chicken lays egg over half a pound

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - An Antigo woman raising chickens found a massive egg that one of her hens laid.
The chicken's name is Houdini and with a name like that, the magic trick definitely fits.
Veronica St. Claire, Houdini's owner, says the egg was measured over a half pound.
"My husband went out and collected that morning and he said 'honey look at this' and I looked at it and said did that come from a chicken?" St. Clair said.
Veronica mentioned that Houdini didn't lay any eggs for 3 days after that, and she's still unsure to do with it.