 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antigo chicken lays egg over half a pound

  • Updated
  • 0
Chicken lays egg over a half-pound

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - An Antigo woman raising chickens found a massive egg that one of her hens laid. 

The chicken's name is Houdini and with a name like that, the magic trick definitely fits.

Veronica St. Claire, Houdini's owner, says the egg was measured over a half pound.

"My husband went out and collected that morning and he said 'honey look at this' and I looked at it and said did that come from a chicken?" St. Clair said.

Veronica mentioned that Houdini didn't lay any eggs for 3 days after that, and she's still unsure to do with it. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you