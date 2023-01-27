 Skip to main content
Antigo High School greenhouse needs major repairs

  Updated
  • 0

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) — Built in 1999, the Wirz greenhouse outside of Antigo High School has provided students with unique learning opportunities for over two decades, while being a significant funding source for Antigo's FFA club.

Now, the near 24-year-old structure is teetering on the brink of being unusable. If repairs are not made, it would impact nearly a quarter of all Antigo High School students.

It could also mean the end of the annual FFA spring sale, a highly anticipated event that brings heavy community involvement each year.

The necessary repairs are extensive, totaling a cost of roughly $125,000.

The following is part of a letter of support sent out by Antigo High School:

Greenhouse letter

"Currently the greenhouse needs major renovation and updates including new panels, additional ventilation, and an upgraded control system. Unfortunately, student use is currently limited because the greenhouse can get too hot, and we are unable to grow plants properly due to outdated equipment."

Ultimately, the decision to move forward with the remodeling process lies with the school board. Administrators say it will be at the top of the agenda in February.

If you would like to donate to the greenhouse efforts, or would like more information you can contact Shalynn Domke at 715-623-7611, EXT. 2101.

Monetary donations can be sent directly to:

Unified School District of Antigo - Greenhouse Donation

Attn: Director of Business Services

120 Dorr Street,

Antigo, WI. 54409.

