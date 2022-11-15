Antigo High School holds "Captain Poultry" event

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students in Antigo are giving back to their community this week, through a little bit of friendly competition.
They're on day two of "Captain Poultry" week, an effort to collection donations for the Antigo food pantry.
Classes compete to earn the most points by donating food items, donating money, dressing up in themed costumes and participating in lunch games.
"I believe we have a lot of kids in poverty here, so this really helps them out and makes them feel welcome in our community," said Maggie Neufeld, one of the student representatives for the event.
Her counterpart, Gus Schuessler, agrees.
"When we graduate we want to make sure we can continue this in our own lives and continue to help as many people as we can," he said.
The winning class will be announced at an assembly at the end of the week.