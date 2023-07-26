Antigo, Hurley among cities getting grants for public improvement projects

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that 21 municipalities across Wisconsin will receive grants for public improvement projects.
In total, more than $20 million is being doled out.
“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Evers.
The grants were awarded to low-to-moderate income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.
Antigo will get $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements.
Hurley will get $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements.
Park Falls will get $1,000,000 for development of a downtown plaza.
Shawano will get $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements.
Stanley will get $478,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements.