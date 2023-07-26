 Skip to main content
Antigo, Hurley among cities getting grants for public improvement projects

  • Updated
Gov. Evers

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that 21 municipalities across Wisconsin will receive grants for public improvement projects.

In total, more than $20 million is being doled out.

“From Antigo to Wheeler, these pivotal projects will help our communities build for the future, improve public services, and provide family-sustaining jobs,” said Gov. Evers. 

The grants were awarded to low-to-moderate income communities with populations of 50,000 or fewer throughout the state.

Antigo will get $1,000,000 for street and utility infrastructure improvements.

Hurley will get $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements.

Park Falls will get $1,000,000 for development of a downtown plaza.

Shawano will get $1,000,000 for utility infrastructure improvements.

Stanley will get $478,000 for utility and infrastructure improvements.

