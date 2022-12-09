Antigo ice rinks and warming house open for the season

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - The Peaceful Valley ice rinks are now open for skaters this winter.
The rink is open to the public with any visitors welcome, and skaters have two different rinks to skate on.
One ice rink is outside the warming house, and if that's full then other skaters can pile the pavilion ice rink in the same park.
Once the conditions allow, Antigo will be able to freeze a path so you can skate back and forth to each rink.
Officials say it's always great to see people putting the park to good use.
"The park gets a lot of use year round, and we're happy to be able to off the community opportunities that they can come down and enjoy, and do something for free," said Sarah Repp, Parks and Recreation Director in Antigo.
For those looking to bring a full party to the rink, they'll be able to make reservations for the warming house so they can have a place to keep the feet warm after taking a few slap shots.
The warming house is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., but skaters will be able to keep on going as long as the lights are on.