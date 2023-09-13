Antigo propane store owner converts WWII plane into Airbnb

KEMPSTER, Wis. (WAOW) — The next time you're planning a trip in rural Wisconsin you could stay in a hotel or rental, but you could also consider staying in a renovated World War II plane.
Joe Draeger, owner of Draeger Propane in Antigo, decided just over a year ago to buy an old DC-3 plane from a local business in Oshkosh that specializes in restoring old planes.
Why?
"The young generation certainly likes it and I think a lot of people have these things like this, creative things on their bucket list," said Draeger. "I had seen something that somewhat resembled a smaller type of airplane and I thought what if someone did a real full size airplane."
Draeger's still doing some historical research, but said the plane was built in 1941 and used throughout WWII.
"This plane from what we know flew in the South Pacific between Guam and Midway and Pearl Harbor," said Draeger.
It took months for Draeger and his family to restore the plane and get it in living condition.
Now it comes complete with two beds, assorted furniture, a working TV with quite a spot for the antenna, — the nose of the plane — a shower and a toilet.
As for how people like it...
"It's been rented every weekend since I opened it and I think it's rented out the next six or so weekends out of the next two months," said Draeger.
In the warmer months there is a grill outside on the deck and a lake if people want to take a dip. Don't worry, even with the weather turning a bit colder, it is heated if you want to rent it out.