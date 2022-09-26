Antigo Replacing Old Water Tower

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&