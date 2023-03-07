Antigo to build new water tower after 93 years

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - The water tower in Antigo has undoubtedly become a staple of the community after standing for nearly a century. Many are sad to see it go, but city officials say it's time.
"The last thing we want to do is wait for something to occur that affects our water" said Antigo Mayor, Bill Brandt.
So, before that can happen, the city is taking the water tower down.
Inspections have been made on the tower every five years since it was built in 1930. The structure has passed them all, but officials say just because water quality has not been an issue yet, there is no reason to tempt fate.
"It's working well. There's no water safety issues, but we think we should replace it before something does happen... 90 years, it's lived its life. Hopefully the new one we put up will last another 90"
The new tower will have a 200,000 gallon capacity, 50,000 more than the current tower. It will also feature the latest in water regulation technology, and will allow for maximum flow to critical industries, schools and the hospital.
Antigo's Director of Administrative Services says one of the biggest advantages will be to public safety.
"It adds some extra height which will help us with pressures and fire fighting insurance rating. If we had a major fire, having 50,000 gallons more stored and ready for use is very helpful"
The tower will feature a more modern design, which requires much less steel. It will also have a new look, which city residents may end up having a say in.