Apple orchards expecting big year in 2022

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - After a lackluster 2021 for apple orchards due to a few late frosts, owners say this year will have a better crop.
"Last year, there was a lot of crop loss throughout the whole region from a couple different frost events in the spring," said Lisa Rettinger, Owner of Grandview Orchard & Nursery.
This year, she's expecting things to go a lot more smooth.
"I think we didn't have as much of a problem with spring frost and the temperatures have been fairly moderate," said Rettinger.
It's not all easy pickings bouncing back from a slow year, and Grandview had a lot of work to do.
"Right away in the spring, we're starting with pest monitoring, disease prevention, and nutrient management," said Rettinger.
With a heavier crop expected, owners say this is a great year to pick apples you wouldn't be able to get at a grocery store.
"You would never see some of these apples in the grocery store, and we have some other ones here at the orchard that are much better than your typical store varieties," said Rettinger.