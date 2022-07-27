Area auto detailer chosen for team to work on Air Force One

BEVENT, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's not unusual for auto detailer Dan Smith to work on luxury cars at his shop in Bevent.
But just a few weeks ago, Smith embarked on a job that was highly unusual and he said he won't soon forget.
Smith, who owns Dan's Auto Detailing, was hand-selected to work on a team of 30 detailers from across the country, to work on Air Force One.
"It's not something you can apply for, you cannot buy a ticket, you can't just show up," Smith said.
Together, they worked about 1,800 hours buffing, polishing and restoring the Air Force One used by three presidents, including John F. Kennedy. It was housed at a Seattle museum, where the team also worked on World War II-era planes.
It was all done on their own dime, and for no profit.
"It's an honor just to be chosen. I mean, one of 30 in the United States and there's how many detail shops out there?" Smith said. "There's so much history behind this plane. And it's not like you're nervous at first but it's like, wow."
For Smith the most meaningful part wasn't just getting up close and personal with the planes, though.
"My grandpa was in World War II, prisoner of war in Battle of the Bulge, and I also did it in honor of my dad, who was in the National Guard," he said. "I was allowed to go up on the tail section of Air Force One and polish the flag in honor of my grandpa and my dad."
Smith says if he's asked back next year, he'd return in a heartbeat.