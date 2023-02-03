Area Bar Allows Guests to Rent an Igloo

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- One Northwoods bar has found a unique way to keep guests warm. Every year December through March, the Minocqua Yacht Club sets up its igloo so guests can stay nice and warm, all while getting a view of the lake. It's something the bar's owner says is good for business.
Austin Olson, the owner of the Minocqua Yacht Club, said, "The igloo is right one the shore of Lake Minocqua, it seats eight people, it's heated with lights, full service dinner, lunch, and cocktails all available to you."
All you have to do is call the bar for a reservation, and the igloo is yours for up to 90 minutes.