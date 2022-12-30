Area Beer Recognized as Best in Wisconsin

An area brewery has a new beer on tap, and it's got customers around the world 'buzzing' to try it. Central Waters Brewing has long been a Portage County staple, and their Black Gold beer was recognized as the best beer in Wisconsin, and a top 250 beer in the world. Brewery Vice President Anello Mollica spoke about the award-winning brew.
Mollica said, "We've been making black gold for oh gosh it's been more than a decade now. It is a barrel aged stout that we age for three years inside the oak barrels."
Mollica says that they usually release the beer every fall, and sell it until it runs out. They also sell the beer to area bars for customers to drink there. But if you're going to try it, it's 14% alcohol by volume, so be sure to bring a designated driver.
If you're 21 or over and are in the mood for some Black Gold, you can purchase a bottle from their tap room at $20 a bottle.