Area blood drive exchanges blood for fair tickets

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Blood donations often decrease in the summer months when the need is the highest, so Veristi Blood Center is trying to get more blood donors.
Veristi Blood Center kicked off its three-day blood drive on Tuesday at Dale's Weston Lanes and anyone who donates blood can get a free ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair (Aug. 2-7).
The drive runs from Tuesday, July 26 through Thursday, July 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Donors can walk in or register beforehand to reserve an appointment.
In addition to the free ticket, donors will also receive a t-shirt.