Area book lovers and authors come together for Central Wisconsin Book Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Book lovers and authors combine their love of literature at the Central Wisconsin Book Festival.
Organizers say the festival is a chance for the community to celebrate literature in all its forms.
The free events take place in Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and online.
There is something for everyone, as the festival features events for all ages and genres.
All but one author comes from Wisconsin.
"A big part of the festival is celebrating our local talent and we consider pretty much all of Wisconsin to be local when it comes to authors and writers," Chad Dally, Library Specialist at Marathon County Public Library, said. "We're very happy to celebrate our homegrown talent."
One of those authors is Jill Stukenberg, who is from Wausau and is an Associate Professor of English at the UW-Stevens Point Wausau campus.
She says the festival is a great way for both writers and readers to come together and share their love of books.
"Hear other readers, to talk to people about books you love," Stukenberg said. "It's a really fantastic thing for writers to do, to realize that writers and readers are real people, connecting on either side of the page."
She will read her debut novel "News of the Air" Wednesday night. The book is set in the Northwoods to increase the local flavor.
The festival features book readings, writing workshops and a poetry walk and scavenger hunt through downtown Wausau.
The events start Wednesday night and run through Sunday. The list of events can be found here.