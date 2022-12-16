Area business holds food box drive for families in need

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) - Dozens of volunteers helped out at K-tech Restoration Services in Weston packaging up goods for families in need.
The basket drive has been running for nearly two decades, starting with only 10-15 boxes for families.
Now, K-tech raised enough cash and volunteers to create over 400 boxes of food for families. It's not just in the city of Wausau, but all over the area.
The boxes included Hamburger Helper, canned veggies, crackers, deserts, and meat sending them out to Central Wisconsin families that need it most.
"We've never had a shortage of volunteers," said Craig Kersemeier, President of K-tech. "People just want to give a helping hand and know that a collective group of people can make a difference."
That speaks volumes to Central Wisconsin as a whole.
"I tell people when I travel around and tell them what we're able to do and our small community and the dollars we are able to raise. It's pretty amazing," said Kersemeier.
Also joining the volunteers was Evergreen Elementary sending 80 students to help with the boxings showing that giving back can also be fun.