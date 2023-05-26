Area chef shares BBQ tips ahead of Memorial Day

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Memorial Day is often referred to as the unofficial kickoff to barbecue season, and one area chef is sharing some tips on how to have a successful grilling session.
"Memorial Day grilling can be most of the memory of the entire event," said Chef Brock Decker, a Culinary Instructor at Northcentral Technical College, "Part of what makes grilling memorable is either doing it correctly or horribly incorrectly."
He says it starts with what you cook the meat on.
The first option is a charcoal grill.
"It uses air flow and charcoal to get a real robust flavor to all of your foods," Decker said, "We're smoking here. We can also use charcoal for direct grilling as well."
Another option is a standard, easy to use gas grill.
Decker says there is even a third way to cook your meat.
"Kind of in between those two are pellet grills. It can be used as a grill or a smoker," Decker said. "I can set it at a certain temperature and it'll maintain that temperature reliably."
He says meats like chicken breast are great on gas grills, "but longer cooked things, chicken thighs, pork butts things like that really benefit from all the flavor you can get from pellet or charcoal."
Before cooking meat, be sure to flavor it.
"Basic rub is garlic, onion, salt and pepper," Decker said, "You can add a couple other things, a little bit of cayenne wakens up your taste buds."
Of course, don't forget about sauces.
"I would generally suggest that most sauces like barbecue sauces not be added completely when it's done, but in the middle of the grilling process," he said, "Sugars in our sauces will caramelize up and develop extra flavor and a nice crunch to them."
Decker says if you do all of this, you're sure to impress your loved ones with whatever you put on the grill.