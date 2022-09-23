Area church hosts 5K to raise awareness for sex trafficking

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Joy for the Journey 5k raised awareness for victims of sex trafficking, and raised voices for those who couldn't.
The 5K fun run raised over two thousand dollars to go towards Project Rescue, with dozens of people coming out to support the cause.
"It's amazing that people here in Marshfield are rallying together and rescuing people by doing something fun." said Cynthia Dobbs, representative for Project Rescue.
North Ride Church said contributing to this cause was an easy decision.
"Locally we just wanted something where any person from any walk of life could come together under the umbrella of helping vulnerable women and children worldwide." said Aimee Tippen, pastor.
According to project rescue, an organization that helps those impacted by sex trafficking, over 4 million people are trapped in the horrors of sexual exploitation worldwide, stuck in an endless cycle.
"it requires someone who is outside of those circumstances to help them."
Data from the Human Trafficking Institute shows six new criminal human trafficking cases filed in 2020 in the state of Wisconsin.
"every single one of us can do something to contribute towards the end of sex slavery.' said Dobbs.
They said even educating and raising awareness for those who have been sexually exploited makes a difference.