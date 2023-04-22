 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1167.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area communities celebrating Earth Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Area communities celebrating Earth Day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Communities across Wisconsin got in the spirit of Earth Day, and there was no shortage of events for anyone wanting to go green.

At the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, children and families from around the area came to plant tree and pick up litter. 

Kaytie Ruesch, and environmental educator with the gardens, said, "We like to say that every day is Earth Day. Mother Earth gives us so much and the least we can do is give back once a year or so, but the gardens is a great place for the community to gather. "

Ruesch adding that the day was all about teaching the younger generation about the importance of giving back. 

Tags

Recommended for you