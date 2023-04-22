Area communities celebrating Earth Day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Communities across Wisconsin got in the spirit of Earth Day, and there was no shortage of events for anyone wanting to go green.
At the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, children and families from around the area came to plant tree and pick up litter.
Kaytie Ruesch, and environmental educator with the gardens, said, "We like to say that every day is Earth Day. Mother Earth gives us so much and the least we can do is give back once a year or so, but the gardens is a great place for the community to gather. "
Ruesch adding that the day was all about teaching the younger generation about the importance of giving back.