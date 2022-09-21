 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area companies come together to gift veteran a new roof on her home

  • Updated
  • 0
Area companies come together to gift veteran a brand new roof on her home

Products from Malarkey Roofing being delivered to the veterans home.

CLINTONVILLE Wis. (WAOW) - One area veteran is getting a brand new roof on her home.

Next Level Homes in Antigo, along with Modern Builders and Suppliers and Malarkey Roofing products donated all materials, fees and labor costs for the new roof.

They received more than 15 applications from veterans in central Wisconsin who could seriously use a new roof on their home.

Dustin Kitsemble, owner of Next Level Homes, says this is just one small way of repaying the veterans in central Wisconsin who have sacrificed so much.

"Just to be able to give back to the people who serve - to the men and women who serve for our country and put their lives on the line," said Kitsemble. "They give us the freedom we have today. And in our line of work - the trades - this was the best thing I could think of."

In total, the materials and installation for the project costed roughly $24,000 dollars. 

They will begin installing the roof next week, and will have the project fully completed in four days.

Tags

Recommended for you