Area companies come together to gift veteran a new roof on her home

CLINTONVILLE Wis. (WAOW) - One area veteran is getting a brand new roof on her home.
Next Level Homes in Antigo, along with Modern Builders and Suppliers and Malarkey Roofing products donated all materials, fees and labor costs for the new roof.
They received more than 15 applications from veterans in central Wisconsin who could seriously use a new roof on their home.
Dustin Kitsemble, owner of Next Level Homes, says this is just one small way of repaying the veterans in central Wisconsin who have sacrificed so much.
"Just to be able to give back to the people who serve - to the men and women who serve for our country and put their lives on the line," said Kitsemble. "They give us the freedom we have today. And in our line of work - the trades - this was the best thing I could think of."
In total, the materials and installation for the project costed roughly $24,000 dollars.
They will begin installing the roof next week, and will have the project fully completed in four days.