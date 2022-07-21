Area county clerks have enough ballots despite paper shortage

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- County clerks in central Wisconsin say they aren't seeing a lack of ballots due to a paper shortage like some states are experiencing.
With the August primary a few weeks away, some states around the country are scrambling with insufficient ballots because of the shortage.
Luckily that isn't the case locally with election day on August 9.
Both Portage and Wood County clerks say they've had no problem getting the number of ballots needed for voters.
Marathon County clerks stated they have a backstock of ballots from last year that will last through this election.