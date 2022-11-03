Area County Picked for New Program

An area community is getting a boost from a new program aimed at growing businesses. Forest County is getting help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's new Rural Partnership Program.
The program, recently announced by President Biden, can help businesses connect more easily with federal grants that they qualify for, with county officials acting as guides. Forest County is one of just 5 sites in Wisconsin that were chosen for the partnership, and the Chamber of Commerce said they're anxious to put it to good use.
Mary Belland, the chamber's associate director, said, "We will have the keys to help them succeed in grant writing and loan writing. We are able to connect local municipalities, organizations, and various other businesses in our county to get access to these grants that they might not have known about."
