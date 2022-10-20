Area doctor speaks on paralyzing disease at 'Pints for Polio' fundraiser

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau Rotary Club and Early Birds Rotary Club are fighting to end a life-threatening virus, and they're doing so one pint at a time.
The clubs sponsoring a 'Pints for Polio' fundraiser at Whitewater Music Hall Thursday night with raffle tickets, a silent auction and drinks.
Polio lives in a person's throat and intestines and can be spread person-to-person from the mouth and feces and by contaminated water.
It can also cause paralysis, especially in children.
An area doctor said its most prevalent in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but there has been a case in New York State this year, raising concerns.
"We have a very interconnected world and lots of travel, so certainly any of us that travel could potentially be at risk and potentially create a polio outbreak or epidemic," said Dr. Jake Prunuske, who is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wausau. "The only place where polio lives is within human beings, so if we could completely vaccinate or prevent transmission, we can end polio entirely."
He said he's seen patients who have been impacted by polio.
"It can be a very devastating disease; any dollar amounts big or small helps get vaccine to places in the world where it's necessary to ensure people get appropriate treatment," said Prunuske.
"I have been to Haiti where a mother came up to me and said, 'thanks to the rotary giving us this well, our children are not dying,' said Roger Utnehmer the Rotary Foundation Chairperson.
Every dollar raised will be matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Rotary international has raised more than 2 billion dollars since 1979, protecting children from the virus in 122 countries.
World Polio Day is October 24.