Area doctors say hair loss linked to COVID-19 stress

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Doctors say sudden hair loss could be linked to COVID-19 induced stress.
Dermatologists said they've been seeing more people diagnosed with Telogen Effluvium, or shock hair loss, a type of hair loos that pauses hair growth or causes fall out.
Doctors said it's likely due to an increase in stress on the body, either due to the pandemic or getting the virus.
"It's really expensive for your body to grow hair, so if the body needs to devote resources to other things in that time of crisis to repair other things or to address other things then sometimes the hair gets the short end of the stick." said Stephen Lewellis, Dermatologist with Aspirus.
While this kind of hair loss can be scary and traumatic, Lewell said patience is key, and that the hair will grow back over time.