Area elementary school celebrating 100 years

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) For the last 100 years, John Marshall Elementary has brought fun and education to area students, now, they all came back to celebrate with food, posters, and student-guided tours taking guests through the school's history.
Principal Amanda Patterson said, "John Marshall has such a remarkable history, and it really comes together with the stories and the relationships that have happened over the last 100 years, and we shared today a number of different stories and artifacts."
Patterson says that she was proud to see so much support from the community, and that she can't wait for the school's next 100 years.