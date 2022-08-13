Area family celebrates over 60 years of marriage for several couples

STRATFORD, Wi. (WAOW)-- For over 60 years, four couples have been filling their lives with laughter, love and hard work.
The Weis siblings had a lot to celebrate from 1958-1960, when all four siblings got married. They went on to have a close-knit family with 23 children amongst eight adults.
Saturday, the kids wanted to give back to their parents, aunts and uncles and put on a party honoring the sacrifices that got them here.
All four couples said it wasn’t a bed of roses all those years.
"Well, you can get fired in the evening and rehired in the morning, get used to that," Grace Weis said.
Their advice for young couples is that times will get tough, but going through it together will make the partnership stronger.
"Try to keep it young, and keep working at it, because nobody stays together for 62 years without putting effort into it," Mary Jane Weis said.