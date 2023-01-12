Area Fire Department Grows is Numbers

An area fire department is adding new recruits. The Riverside Fire District in Rothschild kicked off the new year by increasing their part-time staff to 45, and their full-time staff to six, with Chief Rob Bowen previously being the only full-time member of the department.
Bowen said, "Our staff were just running and running, and getting burnt out a little bit so we needed to make a change."
The chief says there's always room for more firefighters, so if you'd like to apply or volunteer, contact the department at (715) 359-3500.