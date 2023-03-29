Area fire department speaks out on over the counter opioid antidote

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The FDA has approved the first over the counter option to help treat overdoses, and area health officials say it's a step in the right direction.
The nasal spray known as Narcan was previously only available by prescription. Now, a generic version of the naloxone spray will be readily available to anyone who needs it.
The spray will come in a package of two doses in case the patient doesn't respond to the first dose. Timing is important when it comes to administering the spray, as it's most effective as soon as signs of overdose appear.
Chief Rob Bowen of the Riverside Fire District says he hopes making it more widely available will lead to more positive outcomes.
"Hopefully by having this as more readily available without a prescription, it will remove some of the stigma surrounding overdoses," he said.
Naloxone isn't meant as a substitute for medical care, only a way to reverse the effects of an overdose until help arrives. It only works on opioid related overdoses.
It's expected to be available for purchase in stores and online by late summer. No word on how much it will cost.