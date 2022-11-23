Area fire departments continuing 'Keep The Wreath Green'

MERRILL (WAOW) - Fire departments in the area are ramping up efforts to keep fires from ruining the winter.
Fire officials in Merrill say they see more fires during the holiday season than any other time of year due to lights and decorations.
Departments will put up a wreath for the program starting with all green lights. For every structure fire in their area, they swap out a green for a red light to indicate the fires.
Merrill Fire Department's chief said some of the biggest causers of the holiday fires include combustible material near lights.
"There's electrical failures that have happened because of the lights," said John Kraegenbrink, Battalion Chief at the Merrill Fire Department. "There's also just storage of combustible materials close by the lights."
If you're planning on using a natural tree, it's also advised to make sure the tree is properly watered to not dry out.
If there's any wire exposed on Christmas lights or bulbs continuously lit, it's best to replace those.
For chimney users, it's best to clean it out before and after you're done using it for the season.