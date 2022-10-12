Area fire departments have safety reminders for Fire Prevention Week

VESPER, Wis. (WAOW) -- House fires can start at any time, and during Fire Prevention Week, the Vesper Fire Department has reminders to keep you safe.
Chief Dennis Dederich says to check all electrical cords and equipment to make sure they're in good condition, as worn ones can start fires.
With winter around the corner, be sure to turn off heat sources and blow out candles before leaving home.
Dederich says it's best to plan ahead in case of a fire.
Dederich says it's best to plan ahead in case of a fire.
"Be sure to have an escape plan, practice that escape plan, have a meeting place outside where the family can get together and make sure everyone is accounted for," he said.
He adds that closing bedroom doors at night can make a big difference during a house fire and could save a life.