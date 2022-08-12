 Skip to main content
Area firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy

  • Updated
Fill the Boot
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A central Wisconsin fire department hit the pavement for charity - though their shoes weren't on their feet.
 
The Stevens Point Fire Department wrapped up their two-day Fill the Boot campaign Friday, where firefighters stood on the intersections of Division, Clark and Main streets to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
 
Their goal was to raise $18,000, and managed over $7,000 raised on Thursday alone.
 
They say they're proud to help the cause, and that the donations will aid many families.
 
"Help for research, for assistance for families affected by muscular dystrophy, help with care, help with wheelchairs," said Ethan Przybylski, a firefighter and paramedic at Stevens Point Fire Department.
 
Donations can still be made at the fire station, on their website or at District One Brewery for the next few weeks.

