Area firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A central Wisconsin fire department hit the pavement for charity - though their shoes weren't on their feet.
The Stevens Point Fire Department wrapped up their two-day Fill the Boot campaign Friday, where firefighters stood on the intersections of Division, Clark and Main streets to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Their goal was to raise $18,000, and managed over $7,000 raised on Thursday alone.
They say they're proud to help the cause, and that the donations will aid many families.
"Help for research, for assistance for families affected by muscular dystrophy, help with care, help with wheelchairs," said Ethan Przybylski, a firefighter and paramedic at Stevens Point Fire Department.