Area firefighters help one of their own using fire suppression tool

EASTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- First responders helped out one of their own after a Wausau firefighter's home caught fire.
Crews from the town of Easton responded to a basement fire, in a home that belonged to a Wausau Firefighter.
They used one of their fire suppressant tools, a portable piece of technology that reduces the temperature of the fire by hundreds of degrees in a matter of minutes.
"It's a huge safety factor as we can use this to eliminate the fire and the smoke as opposed to putting firefighters in that situation," Fire Chief Vern Block said.
It also reduces the amount of water used which can decrease water damage.
The department has had two of these suppressors since 2017, but this was the first time they had to use it.
"It's kind of an experiment for us not knowing, because we've never used one, what was really going to happen," Block said. "But we were happy with the results we saw."
They say for a volunteer, rural department like them, this kind of technology is invaluable.
"A tool like this buys us some time," Captain Jason Neuendank said. "If we get on scene with limited resources, limited amount of people we can put that in there, (it) buys us some time until we get more resources there, that's a big deal."
They said that while this call was for a firefighter, it didn't make a difference in the way they responded.
"The feelings the same whether it's a firefighter or civilian or anybody else. We volunteer, we do this because we enjoy doing it," Neuendank said. "It's always a good feeling, especially when we can save somebody's house."
The station has already replaced the suppressor so both of their engines have one for future use.
The home did experience some significant smoke damage, and the outcome of the house is not yet known, but the owner is okay.