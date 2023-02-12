Area Football Fans Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the Super Bowl kicking off, area football fans celebrated the big game.
Even though the Packers missed out on the postseason this year, that didn't stop football fans from heading to their local bar, or sitting on the couch to watch the Super Bowl.
Jeff Grip, an area football fan, said, "This is football's special day, you get to watch two of the best teams play, so it's a matter of matchups and who gets the right breaks. It's just fun to watch."
Despite being an avid Packers fan, Grip says it's important for all fans of the game to watch the Super Bowl, and encourages them to enjoy the last bit of NFL football until August.