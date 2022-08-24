Area graduates react to student debt relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- President Joe Biden announced Wednesday his plans to help relieve $1.6 trillion of federal student loan debt.
"People can start to finally crawl out from under that mountain of debt," Biden said. "To get on top of their rent and their utilities; to finally think about buying a home or starting a family or starting a business."
Under his plan, borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families who earn less than $250,000 a year, will be eligible for up to 10,000 dollars in federal loan forgiveness. Recipients of Pell Grants are eligible for an additional $10,000 in relief.
"I feel really excited... that would completely eradicate all of my debt," Rachel Sankey, a Weston native and 2021 graduate of UW Green Bay, said.
She says many like her are encouraged to go to college, but are then left with a tough job market or low-paying careers. She adds that this will take stress off a lot of people's shoulders.
"We want to do good and we want to succeed but now we have all of this debt," Sankey said. "It kind of, I think, makes us question 'why did we go to college if this is what we're going to end up being.'"
Not everyone is in favor of the plan.
News 9 viewers shared their thoughts via Facebook, saying that it's the graduate's responsibility to pay back loans, not the government's or taxpayers and that college degrees are not always necessary.
Biden also announced that loan payments, which were set to begin again at the end of August, will be paused until December 31. This will be the last extension.
Information on how to apply for the relief will be on the Federal Aid website.