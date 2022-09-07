Area heath officials react to $438.5 million dollar Juul settlement

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- Area health officials are reacting to the massive settlement involving e-cigarette company Juul.
The settlement comes after concerns the company was marketing its product to young people, despite it being illegal to sell those products to anyone younger than 21.
Juul agreed to pay $438.5 million dollars to 34 states, including Wisconsin.
The investigation found that the company deliberately marketed to kids by using free samples, social media campaigns and young-looking models in advertisements.
The Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin says this will help youth in the area, as nicotine can cause damage to their learning and memory.
"This is a huge positive step for youth in our community," Laura Fischer, a health educator at Marathon County Health Department, said. "It's a first step, but it's not the only step. There's certainly more that we can do."
She says they'll continue to do outreach and that there could be a federal ban on menthol products.
A 2019 report shows that more than 5 million youth used e-cigarettes, up 3.6 million from the year before.
If someone is looking to ditch Juul products, Fischer says they can text "VAPEFREE" to 873-373 to get 24/7 support.