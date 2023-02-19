Area high school celebrates National FFA Week

SCHOFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) February 18-25 is National Future Farmers of America Week, and the FFA chapter at D.C. Everest is one of many chapters taking part, FFA Teacher John Glynn saying it's important to bring up the next generation of leaders in the agriculture industry.
Glynn said, "We have such a small percentage of our population that lives and works on a farm, it's less than 2%. It's super important that the students that have an interest in this field are well-trained to be good leaders and well spoken."
The program at D.C. Everest grows its own lettuce for the school's cafeteria, and Glynn said that it's one of many ways his students can be the future of farming.