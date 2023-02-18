Area hospitals celebrate critical care transport nurses day

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Hospitals across Wisconsin are celebrating Critical Care Transport Nurses Day by honoring those who provide often life-saving care to those in need.
The nurses are part of a team that provides care to critically ill and injured patients at the scene of accidents and during transport between facilities in aircraft and ambulances. They bring the skills of a critical care nurse to the patient, providing care and comfort during transport.
Jenna Schug, a Critical Care Transport Nurse as Aspirus, said, “We might do a lights and sirens run for someone that is actively having a heart attack and then the next run may be transporting a patient to another facility to have surgery who is in a non-life-threatening condition. In a job like this, you never know what kind of call you’ll get."
Schug then spoke about her favorite part of her job. “My favorite part about working with MedEvac is my team. We all work really well together, and we know and trust each other. You build a bond when you work in an environment like this that is pretty awesome.”
Although, working in critical care may have its challenges, Jenna says that the patients are what she enjoys most about being a critical care transport nurse, saying, "The patients are generally so thankful and happy to see us. You create a unique bond during the small amount of time you’re with them. It’s a very special experience and it’s why I love what I do.”