Area hospitals reaching max capacity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Hospital beds are filling up in Central Wisconsin as cases of respiratory illnesses rise - with some hospitals reaching max capacity.
Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus say RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 numbers are rising contributing to long wait times for patients.
Patrick Gene needed to get hernia surgery in mid-October, but after experiencing infections and complications post-surgery, it sent him back to the emergency room three different times.
"I ended up almost having to wait three hours," said Gene. "They took me back to a makeshift area in the ambulance bay that was cordoned off by some type of fiber board."
Gene said it was uncomfortable to be in that area with barely any privacy.
The hospital gave him antibiotics to help, but says he was frustrated with the wait time and treatment for himself as well as other patients.
"All my stiches blew the day after surgery, which was the reason I went to the hospital so many times," said Gene. "They constantly said there's nothing we can do. It just has to heal up."
Gene isn't alone in his struggle for treatment. Hospitals in the area and the nation are experiences full waiting spaces.
"This is a national issue," said Aspirus Senior Vice President, Jeff Wicklander. "We continue to see there's continued COVID prevalence, we continue to see for the first time in the last couple years a very severe flu season is coming, as well as RSV which is really impacting the pediatric population."
Aspirus said in a press release that some of their walk-in clinics are reporting that 70% of patients are showing symptoms of respiratory illness.
Wicklander mentioned the issue is both rising illness and trouble with staffing.
"It's a combination of both," said Wicklander. "It's really dependent on what kind of patient bed we need as well as the staff to care for it. Our staffing is very tight and many times across the system, they are at capacity."
WAOW did also reach out to Marshfield Clinic, but they are dealing with the same issues of respiratory illness saying it's full and busy.