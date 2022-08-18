Area kids go back in time for Kid's History Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A group of kids went back in time Thursday in Wausau.
The Marathon County Historical Society hosted their annual Kid's History Day at the Woodson History Center and Woodson House.
Kids toured the historical house, saw model trains, dressed up in vintage clothes and went on a scavenger hunt around the exhibits.
Organizers say they hope they inspire future history lovers.
"We want a younger audience to be exposed to history and how important it is to preserve history in a fun way," Sheryl Del Conte, Event Curator at Marathon County Historical Society, said.
They ended the day with crafts and cupcakes, and Del Conte hopes the kids bring their families back to explore the exhibits more.