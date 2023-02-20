Area law enforcement and emergency services struggling to find workers

 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK...

.A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to
Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south.
Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.

A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period.
The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early
Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will
arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and
continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable
blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread
hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The
combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage,
and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and
14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and
produce widespread blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM
CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and
power lines, resulting sporadic power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Area law enforcement and emergency services struggling to find workers

  • Updated
Area law enforcement and emergency services struggling to find workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The shortage of emergency workers is continuing and area departments are pushing to get more workers in the field.

"It's just not a want, it's a true need," said Fire Chief of Riverside Fire District, Rob Bowen.

Riverside Fire is a half full-time and half part-time fire station in Rothschild and them as well as other departments are having trouble getting and keeping new recruits.

"Our call volume since 2017 has gone up 208%. It's astonishing," said Bowen.

They cite the wages being one of the biggest struggles for them. Those levels are set by municipalities or counties, but many departments say they're having a hard time keeping up.

"We're competing with Kwik Trip and McDonald's that are starting off a couple dollars an hour above us," said Bowen.

At the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the shortage has deputies and other workers in 12 hour shifts, and while the overtime can be attractive, the starting hours can turn many away.

"More often than not, an individual does start off on a night shift in this profession," said Bill Millhausen, Chief Deputy at the Marathon County Sheriff's Office. 

The department knows they can't give up on recruiting. They're trying just about every avenue to get more workers to come in.

"We've sent staff to a number of recruitment opportunities, job fairs, things like that to try and get the word out," said Millhausen. "We're always looking for great people."

At the Riverside Fire District, they're expecting more and more calls every year. They're looking to counter that with more recruits, but they know that's an uphill battle.

"You don't need to be fire or EMS certified to come on board," said Bowen. "We'll train you and put you through the schooling, just please apply."

Despite the shortages, the departments say they'll still do what they've sworn, to keep their communities safe.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com