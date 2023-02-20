Area law enforcement and emergency services struggling to find workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The shortage of emergency workers is continuing and area departments are pushing to get more workers in the field.
"It's just not a want, it's a true need," said Fire Chief of Riverside Fire District, Rob Bowen.
Riverside Fire is a half full-time and half part-time fire station in Rothschild and them as well as other departments are having trouble getting and keeping new recruits.
"Our call volume since 2017 has gone up 208%. It's astonishing," said Bowen.
They cite the wages being one of the biggest struggles for them. Those levels are set by municipalities or counties, but many departments say they're having a hard time keeping up.
"We're competing with Kwik Trip and McDonald's that are starting off a couple dollars an hour above us," said Bowen.
At the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, the shortage has deputies and other workers in 12 hour shifts, and while the overtime can be attractive, the starting hours can turn many away.
"More often than not, an individual does start off on a night shift in this profession," said Bill Millhausen, Chief Deputy at the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
The department knows they can't give up on recruiting. They're trying just about every avenue to get more workers to come in.
"We've sent staff to a number of recruitment opportunities, job fairs, things like that to try and get the word out," said Millhausen. "We're always looking for great people."
At the Riverside Fire District, they're expecting more and more calls every year. They're looking to counter that with more recruits, but they know that's an uphill battle.
"You don't need to be fire or EMS certified to come on board," said Bowen. "We'll train you and put you through the schooling, just please apply."
Despite the shortages, the departments say they'll still do what they've sworn, to keep their communities safe.