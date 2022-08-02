Area law enforcement celebrates National Night Out

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Police officers and their communities all across the country came together Tuesday, including those in one area community.
The Village of Kronenwetter hosted one of many National Night Out events at Towering Pines Park.
The event aims to build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
"We hope that you can feel comfortable with your police force and that they are someone you can rely on because we are and they are here to serve you," William Gau, the Planning Technician for Kronenwetter, said.
Attendees could meet law enforcement, climb into cop cars, firetrucks and other village vehicles, grab a bite to eat and listen to music.