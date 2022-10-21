Area law enforcement says even swatting calls have "traumatic" impact

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Law enforcement across Wisconsin are dealing with the fallout of a mass school shooting hoax, impacting many schools, including in our area in Stevens Point.
The call came in around noon Thursday, claims of several people shot at Stevens Point Area Senior High due to an active shooter.
Thankfully, there was no threat and was just one of many similar calls across the state, something Stevens Point police said they knew was going on.
"We took all that information we had prior to the call into account, but we still had to treat it like it was real until proven otherwise," Stevens Point Lieutenant Joe Johnson said.
Dozens of squatting calls occurred Thursday in Wisconsin, including at SPASH, as well as in Oshkosh, Kenosha and Sheboygan.
"Making a false claim that some sort of harmful event is going on to try to get a law enforcement tactical response to happen," Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said.
He said they do not currently have a suspect, and that in cases like this, it can take time to find the origin of the call.
Kaul says both state and federal authorities are working to find information, with consequences awaiting the culprit.
"If these types of crimes happen in Wisconsin, we take them seriously," Kaul said, "Engaging in swatting is a felony in Wisconsin, so you can be prosecuted and spend time behind bars if this happens."
Even though no real threat was detected with nobody hurt, Johnson says there are immediate and long-term impacts for those involved in situations like this.
"It's traumatic to see officers come into a school when they have no idea what's going on - and they're being told to lockdown - and the officers have their guns and they're going through the hallways trying to find a threat," Johnson said.
He says responding to fake calls can also take resources away if other emergencies take place at the same time.
The string of hoaxes goes beyond the Badger State, with the FBI involved to solve similar nationwide calls.