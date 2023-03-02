Area library celebrates Read Across America Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Library got in on the celebration of Read Across America Day to recognized the birthday of Author Dr. Suess, the goal being to inspire kids to get interested in reading.
Dan Richter, the library marketing specialist at the Marathon County Public Library, said, "A love for reading starts at home with the family. Having mom and dad, or grandparents involved kind of keeps the love of reading in the house and you can kind of keep that going through school and into adulthood."
The celebration involved kids making bookmarks and reading to therapy dogs. Publishing group Worzalla also made donations to refill little free libraries across Portage County.