Area Man Making Snow Sculptures

Christmas may be over, but you can still see Frosty the Snowman. Jef Schobert has been making snow sculptures since he was three years old, and making them into popular characters is still his life's passion. His newest masterpiece taking the shape of everyone's favorite honey-obsessed bear, Winnie the Pooh.
Schobert said, "I've been trying to do really classic childhood events and this took me back to being ten years old. I haven't thought about Winnie the pooh in forever and just, boom!"
Schobert saying that he's already making plans for his next sculpture once the next snowfall hits.