Area Man Rescued After Getting Lost in Woods

BUTLER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Duane Smith of Clark County was heading out for an evening drive, when icy roads turned his outing into a life or death situation.
Smith's truck slid off the road and into a ditch near the intersection of South Butler Forest Road and Middle Butler Forest Road in the town of Butler. He tried to call for help, but had no reception. He then decided to try to find help on foot.
Smith said, "I figured I knew the trails good enough, but when it got dark it was so cloudy that there was no north star. I had a flashlight in the truck and a compass but I never took them with me."
Smith started texting his sister with updates on where he was, which helped her be able to tell the Clark County Sheriff's Office where to find him.
Jim Hirsch, the chief deputy at the Clark County Sheriff's Office, said, "We received a call from Mr. Smith's sister. She said that her brother called her and said that he was lost in the woods. When we tried to call him, his phone apparently went dead, and that's when we sent officers to try to find him."
And as the officers looked for Smith, Smith looked for shelter, trying to get out of the cold be knocking on the doors of nearby cabins, eventually finding one that was occupied.
The cabin owner then called Smith's sister, who informed the Sheriff's Office that he was there, and after a nearly 11 hour ordeal, Smith was finally found and deputies say that he had no injuries and was in good spirits when they found him.