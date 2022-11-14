Area mom collecting donations for pajama drive

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area mom is once again organizing a community pajama drive after noticing a need at her kids' school.
Nicole Thomas says it all started 7 years ago when she noticed students who didn't have night clothes to wear for the school's pajama day.
Now, she's collecting donations through various drop boxes across the area.
She says it's rewarding to have the community's support on this project.
"I see how it makes a difference in these kids just based on what the teachers tell me... I don't know how you can replace those feelings," Thomas said.
Collection takes place through December 1. They're looking for donations of new pajamas in children's sizes 5T through adult small.
They can be dropped off at the Wausau Police Department, Jim Kryshak Jewelers in Rib Mountain, New Life Ink, Burn Boot Camp, Sapphire Salon, Innovative Chiropractic, Brokaw Credit Union, Arrow Sports Club, Palms Supper Club, and Bautch Chiropractic.
You can send monetary donations by Venmo to PajamaDrive2021.