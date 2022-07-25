Area mom shares impact of NICU expansion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Hospital in Wausau is showing off its newly-expanded NICU, and one area mom shares what it means to her and her newborn.
Kaitlyn Straub's new baby boy was born on July 18, a little over a month before his due date.
"Nerve-wracking for sure, not knowing what to expect in the beginning," Straub said.
They've been at Aspirus Wausau Hospital's expanded NICU ever since.
"They're taking great care of my kid."
With that expansion, there are five new rooms, making a total of 17 single family rooms, which allows for privacy between patients.
"It's good quality time that me and my husband have been able to have with him before we bring him home," she said.
The expansion also includes sleeping rooms for parents.
While Straub lives only 10 minutes away from the hospital in Rothschild, this allows for more families to receive care.
"It is definitely a goal that number one, keep babies healthy and safe," Dr. Michael Kuklinski, a neonatologist said, "And number two, allow those babies to stay as close to home as possible."
Kuklinski says that it's hard for babies to be in the NICU, but it's their job to make it easier on everyone.
"Our goal to not just help baby but to help the family in these very difficult times of having to be in a NICU," Dr. Kuklinski said.
Straub says she couldn't have asked for anything better for her newborn.
"It's just a big blessing for us," she said.
She and her baby should be heading home in a few days once his strength and eating improve.
"Just looking forward to see how he bonds with his big brother and just how he gets acclimated to everything at home and our new life."