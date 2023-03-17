 Skip to main content
Area non-profit in need of supplies

food

Grocery prices are still high.

 Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau non-profit is looking for supplies to help those in need.

The Neighbors' Place is highlighting its wish list ahead of Family Strengthening Month.

Now through Apr. 6 people can donate non-perishable foot items and baby hygiene products to the Wausau Police Dept.

"Families and their basic needs, things that help them spend less time worrying about their basic needs and spend more time whether that is cooking a meal together or doing something fun together," said Elizabeth Robinson, the Community Engagement Manager and the Neighbors' Place.

